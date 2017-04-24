Monday, 24 April 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Car parks still free

RESIDENTS will not be charged to use two car parks in Hambleden which were bought by the Culden Faw estate.

Wycombe District Council sold the land at the Mill End car park in Skirmett Road and next to the Stag and Huntsman pub in 2015.

But villagers only found out about the purchase earlier this month and were concerned about charges being introduced.

Alex Dick, estate manager, said there were no plans to charge residents.

But he added: “We are being charged business rates on the car park, so we are investigating means of recouping those costs.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Cyclists ride into record books (TEST - DON'T PUBLISH)
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33