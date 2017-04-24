Car parks still free

RESIDENTS will not be charged to use two car parks in Hambleden which were bought by the Culden Faw estate.

Wycombe District Council sold the land at the Mill End car park in Skirmett Road and next to the Stag and Huntsman pub in 2015.

But villagers only found out about the purchase earlier this month and were concerned about charges being introduced.

Alex Dick, estate manager, said there were no plans to charge residents.

But he added: “We are being charged business rates on the car park, so we are investigating means of recouping those costs.”