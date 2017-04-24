Monday, 24 April 2017

Pram race

A FANCY dress pram race will be the centrepiece of Hambleden’s family fun day on May 1.

The event will be held on the Dene, starting at 12.30pm, and will also feature a barbecue, bar, hot drinks, cake stall, bouncy castle, raffle, games and a tug-of-war contest.

The pram race, which will be two laps of the recreation ground, will involve teams of two tackling an obstacle course. Entrants have to build their own pram and each competitor must take a turn to push or be carried.

There will be prizes for the first three prams home and the best dressed.

