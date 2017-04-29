Mother and daughter team up for charity sale

A NEARLY new sale raised more than £1,200 for two charities.

Clothes, books, toys and cakes were on offer at the event in Hambleden village hall on Saturday.

The sale was organised by Teresa Russ and her daughter Helen Webb.

Mrs Russ was raising money for the Handicapped Children’s Pilgrimage Trust, a group that takes disabled people on holidays to Lourdes.

Mrs Webb was supporting Maggie’s Centre in Oxford, which supports people with cancer. Both women have been carers with the trust and Mrs Webb went to Lourdes for respite care following her treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2014.

Since then she has raised £6,711 for six charities with the help of her family and friends.

Mrs Webb said: “I chose to support Maggie’s Oxford because they have given me tremendous support in all aspects, from diagnosis to beyond remission. I enjoyed and gained confidence with my makeover during a Look Good, Feel Better workshop and more recently attended a Where Now? course in Maggie’s new building, a real calming retreat.

“Having met so many inspiring people along the way gives you strength and determination to want to help and support others.”

Mrs Webb made another £200 for the centre at her 40th birthday party at the weekend and is raising more money by taking part in a 10-mile walk of the Nidderdale Way in North Yorkshire on May 7 with her sister Alison.