Monday, 10 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Market is revamped

A MARKET in Hambleden will be relaunched tomorrow (Saturday) after a rebrand.

The new Hambleden community market will be held on the second Saturday of every month and will be run by villagers, including Linda Wigfull, who was the sole organiser previously.

It will feature pop-up café food, created and served by chef Mary McRobbie, who sells her home-made bread, cakes and other treats at markets across Oxfordshire.

Other stalls will include artisan food and drink as well as plants and flowers, jams and soaps, cards, bric-a-brac, knitted items, chocolates and silver jewellery.

Free tables will be available for local charities. For more information, call Jo Flowers on (01491) 637827 or email jo@dovecote.vnworks.net

More News:

A MAN from Wargrave flew to New Zealand to watch ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33