Market is revamped

A MARKET in Hambleden will be relaunched tomorrow (Saturday) after a rebrand.

The new Hambleden community market will be held on the second Saturday of every month and will be run by villagers, including Linda Wigfull, who was the sole organiser previously.

It will feature pop-up café food, created and served by chef Mary McRobbie, who sells her home-made bread, cakes and other treats at markets across Oxfordshire.

Other stalls will include artisan food and drink as well as plants and flowers, jams and soaps, cards, bric-a-brac, knitted items, chocolates and silver jewellery.

Free tables will be available for local charities. For more information, call Jo Flowers on (01491) 637827 or email jo@dovecote.vnworks.net