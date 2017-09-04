Man, 77, hurt in collision

A MAN suffered serious head and chest injuries after he was involved in a collision with two cars while walking in Hambleden.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened in Skirmett Road at about 8.50am on Saturday.

The 77-year-old was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The vehicles involved were a Ford Fiesta and a Fiat 500.

If you have any information, call Pc Dawn Seston on 101, quoting incident reference 380 of August 26.