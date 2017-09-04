Monday, 04 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Man, 77, hurt in collision

A MAN suffered serious head and chest injuries after he was involved in a collision with two cars while walking in Hambleden.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened in Skirmett Road at about 8.50am on Saturday.

The 77-year-old was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The vehicles involved were a Ford Fiesta and a Fiat 500.

If you have any information, call Pc Dawn Seston on 101, quoting incident reference 380 of August 26.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33