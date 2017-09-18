Supercar show

SUPERCARS will be on display at Hambleden sports and social club tomorrow (Saturday).

The McLarens, Ferraris, Porsches and Lamborghinis will be on show from noon as part of the first official Cars & Coffee London event.

The event is free but registration is required to access the venue and the number of admissions is limited.

Visit https://cars.coffee/en/

find-events/cars-and-coffee-london-2017?type=enthusiast