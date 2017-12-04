Village market

DEBBIE MCGEE bounced back with her latest ... [more]
Monday, 04 December 2017
BEER and bread will feature at the next Hambleden artisan market at the village hall on December 9 from 10am to 3.30pm.
Henley microbrewery Lovibonds will be showcasing its beer alongside Zanni’s organic bread.
Also on offer will be Honeys of Henley honey, jams, home-pressed apple juice from Skirmett, silver jewellery, recycled church candles, paintings and prints, plants and cosmetics.
A cafe will serve bacon butties, cakes and hot drinks.
04 December 2017
