Monday, 11 December 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Horse trial cancelled

THE Hambleden Horse Trials will not take place next year.

Organisers say the cause is a clash of eventing fixtures and a lack of entries in some classes.

In a statement, they said: “It is with great regret that we announce that Hambleden will not be running in 2018.

“The continued fixture clash has a detrimental impact on the event and, pending resolution of the eventing calendar issues, we hope to be back in 2019.

“Twenty years of hard work have gone into creating an event that we believe is greatly appreciated by the eventing community.

“However, with insufficient entries in the higher-level classes we cannot continue to run it to the level that we wish to.”

The trials take place in spring on the Culden Faw Estate.

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33