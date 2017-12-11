Horse trial cancelled

THE Hambleden Horse Trials will not take place next year.

Organisers say the cause is a clash of eventing fixtures and a lack of entries in some classes.

In a statement, they said: “It is with great regret that we announce that Hambleden will not be running in 2018.

“The continued fixture clash has a detrimental impact on the event and, pending resolution of the eventing calendar issues, we hope to be back in 2019.

“Twenty years of hard work have gone into creating an event that we believe is greatly appreciated by the eventing community.

“However, with insufficient entries in the higher-level classes we cannot continue to run it to the level that we wish to.”

The trials take place in spring on the Culden Faw Estate.