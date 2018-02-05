Gift market

THE next Hambleden Artisan Market will be held at the village hall on on February 10 from 10am to 3pm.

Gifts available to buy will include handmade beeswax scented candles, cards, jewellery, soaps, room sprays, flowers, plants and pottery.

There will also be watercolours and craftworks as well as food including honey, bread, game, apple juice, marmalade, jams and cheeses.