Gift market

Eight homes cut to six on proposed development
A COMPANY planning to redevelop land in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 05 February 2018
THE next Hambleden Artisan Market will be held at the village hall on on February 10 from 10am to 3pm.
Gifts available to buy will include handmade beeswax scented candles, cards, jewellery, soaps, room sprays, flowers, plants and pottery.
There will also be watercolours and craftworks as well as food including honey, bread, game, apple juice, marmalade, jams and cheeses.
