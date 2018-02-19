Lent church speakers

THE Hambleden Valley group of churches has announced a programme of speakers for Lent.

Six speakers will tackle a range of topics, including grace, sin, glory, sacrifice, hope and salvation, at different churches at 6pm every Sunday during Lent.

The programme is as follows: February 18 — St Mary the Virgin, Hambleden, Grace by Rev Guy Elsmore, archdeacon of Buckingham; February 25 — St Peter & St Paul, Medmenham, Sin by Rev Dr Stephen Cherry, dean of King’s College, Cambridge, and director of studies; March 4 — St John the Evangelist, Frieth, Glory by Sister Frances Dominica, member of the Society of All Saints Sisters of the Poor and founder of Helen & Douglas House; March 11 — St Mary the Virgin, Turville, Sacrifice by Rev Professor Frances Young, emeritus professor, University of Birmingham; March 18 — St Mary the Virgin, Fawley, Hope by Rev Canon Brian Mountford, fellow of St Hilda’s College, Oxford, and former vicar of the University Church, Oxford; March 25 — St Bartholomew, Fingest, Salvation — Rev Dr Joanna Collicutt, Karl Jaspers lecturer, psychology and spirituality, Ripon College, Cuddesdon.