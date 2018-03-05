Artisan sale

AN artisan market selling gifts for Mother’s Day will be held at Hambleden village hall on Saturday, March 10 from 10am to 3.30pm.

Items for sales will include soaps, hand and body washes, room sprays, silver jewellery, paintings, pottery, pure beeswax candles, speciality sausages, cupcakes, game, bread, honey, cheeses, jams and marmalade, apple juice and teas.

The Jolly Café will be serving coffee, cake, soup and quiche.