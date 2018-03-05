Artisan sale

Firefighters save £2.8m house on river in thatched roof blaze
SEVEN fire crews from two counties tackled a ... [more]
Monday, 05 March 2018
AN artisan market selling gifts for Mother’s Day will be held at Hambleden village hall on Saturday, March 10 from 10am to 3.30pm.
Items for sales will include soaps, hand and body washes, room sprays, silver jewellery, paintings, pottery, pure beeswax candles, speciality sausages, cupcakes, game, bread, honey, cheeses, jams and marmalade, apple juice and teas.
The Jolly Café will be serving coffee, cake, soup and quiche.
05 March 2018
