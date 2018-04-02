House up for award

A HOUSE near Henley built in a “futuristic” style is in the running for an award.

Pheasants, which was commissioned by its owners Dick and Judith Fletcher, has been shortlisted for the Royal Institute of British Architects South award.

The five-bedroom property, which has a separate gatehouse with a one-bedroom flat, is based on a moulded white concrete frame with large sections of glass wall.

It was designed by London architects Amin Taha and Sarah Griffith who were chosen after the Fletchers held a competition in 2004 which 67 candidates entered.

It received planning permission the following year but work didn’t start until 2009 due to an unsuccessful High Court challenge by an objector who claimed to have a covenant on the site which prevented development. Construction finished last year.

A winner from the 12 award nominees will be announced on May 17.