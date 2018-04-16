Monday, 16 April 2018

Four stroke win for Paul

HAMBLEDEN golfer Taylor Paul started the new season with a win in the Midland Golf Union U16 championships.

The BBO elite squad member and Stoke Park scholar played over three rounds at Hawkstone Park in difficult conditions where he posted scores of 74, 71, 70 to give him a three round total of 215 (-1). This was good enough to secure victory by four strokes.

