Four stroke win for Paul

Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
A RETIRED teacher who has suffered from ... [more]
Monday, 16 April 2018
HAMBLEDEN golfer Taylor Paul started the new season with a win in the Midland Golf Union U16 championships.
The BBO elite squad member and Stoke Park scholar played over three rounds at Hawkstone Park in difficult conditions where he posted scores of 74, 71, 70 to give him a three round total of 215 (-1). This was good enough to secure victory by four strokes.
16 April 2018
More News:
Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
A RETIRED teacher who has suffered from ... [more]
Developer ignoring wishes of villlagers, planning inquiry told
A DEVELOPER is ignoring the wishes of residents ... [more]
Couple win garden prize again but at new house
A COUPLE from Sonning Common have won the village ... [more]
Teenage girl takes charge of annual charity concert
A TEENAGER from Wargrave is helping to organise a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say