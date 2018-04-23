Hambleden lose out

‘Drivers hurtle past my house over 40mph limit’
Monday, 23 April 2018
HAMBLEDEN were defeated 2-1 by FC OAKRIDGE, who remain rooted to the bottom of the Wycombe and District League Premier Division.
Their win at The Dene on Saturday puts them on six points, equalling that of Hambleden who hold the place above them.
Hambleden have played two fewer games than Oakridge but are 13 points behind Thame Rangers A in the place above them and have played a game more.
23 April 2018
