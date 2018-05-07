Village market

Appeal court rejects final bid to scupper hydro plant
A FINAL bid to prevent the construction of a ... [more]
Monday, 07 May 2018
AN artisan market will be held at Hambleden village hall on Saturday, May 12 from 10am to 3.30pm.
On sale will be bread, honey, jams, whisky marmalade, a range of cheeses, fudge and apple juice harvested and pressed in Skirmett.
There will also be crafts, prints, clothes and pet food.
07 May 2018
