Market day

Boys can wear skirts to school... but not shorts
TEENAGE boys have been told they can’t wear ... [more]
Monday, 04 June 2018
AN artisan market will be held at Hambleden village hall next Saturday (June 9) from 10am until 3.30pm.
It will coincide with the Hambleden open gardens event.
There will be plants, cards, watercolours, photographs, jewellery, bread and other foods for sale.
04 June 2018
More News:
Boys can wear skirts to school... but not shorts
TEENAGE boys have been told they can’t wear ... [more]
POLL: Have your say