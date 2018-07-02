Villagers open gardens to the public for hall maintenance fund

AN open gardens day in Hambleden raised more than £4,200 towards the cost of maintenance at the village hall.

Six gardens in the village were opened to the public with another in Pheasants Hill and an eighth in Rotten Row.

Helen Turner, chairwoman of the Hambleden village hall committee, which organised the day, said: “The owners did a really good job preparing their gardens, which were absolutely superb.

“There were some big, some small, and they were all beautiful and an oasis of traquillity.”

Lady Hambleden opened her garden and allowed artist and fellow villager Ann Cook to display her copper artwork there. The open gardens event has been going for about 10 years. Mrs Turner said: “The village hall is a really old building so there’s always money being spent on it and this is our main fund-raiser.”

Built in the middle of the 1800s as a lace school for the production of Buckinghamshire pillow lace, the parish room was for the girls of the parish. With the introduction of compulsory education in 1866 the Hambleden lace school became a church school for both boys and girls.

The school continued until 1900 when it moved to purpose-built premises just outside the village and the old school building, which was part of the parish church, became the parish room, used for meetings, plays and entertainment by the village and its people.

About 40 years ago it was set up as a separate charity, detached from the parish church and today it belongs to the people of Hambleden for their use.