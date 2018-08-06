Monday, 06 August 2018

Artisan sale

THE next Hambleden artisan market will be held  in the village hall next Saturday (August 11) from 10am to 3.30pm.

A new stall will be selling ethically-sourced Indian quilts and quillows and interior designer Anne Ligez will be selling homeware.

Jewellery, pottery, paintings, cards, candles, jams and beauty products will be available as normal.

