Unbeaten Hunjan too good for Hambleden

A CLOUDLESS sky provided perfect conditions as HURLEY faced HAMBLEDEN, who made the short trip south as late replacements for scheduled opponents Sonning, on Sunday.

The visitors won the toss and opted to bat first and Rosier, 31 runs, and Sanders, 41 runs, posted a healthy 49-run opening stand in 12 overs for the first wicket.

With the opening attack of Parvinder Hunjan and Joban Singh unable to force a breakthrough, skipper Mo Basharat brought himself and Raheem Dad on with good effect.

Basharat soon had Rosier lofting to mid-on where Ajmal Ali took a running catch. After conceding a dozen runs from his first couple of overs, Dad found the off-stump of Francis to reduce Hambleden to 75-2 and slow the scoring rate.

Ali replaced Basharat and struck immediately to remove Sanders with Basharat taking the skied shot at mid-on.

A collapse followed as Ali picked up a further three wickets and Henry Graham trapped Bradford leg before wicket to leave the visitors floundering on 109-7.

Hollis, with 20 runs, and Grant, 55 runs, rescued the innings with a partnership of 50 for the eighth wicket.

Grant and Saint plundered 32 runs in two overs to take Hambleden to a competitive 207-9 at tea.

In the Hurley reply, Dave Walton chipped Grant to Rosier at mid-wicket for seven runs and Yasir Gul was yet again trapped leg before wicket, to Bradford, for five runs.

Shoaib Kayani and Hunjan added 57 runs in 11 overs before Kayani pulled Grant straight to Francis at square-leg for 18 runs.

Now Hurley needed 129 for victory at a fraction more than a run a ball but Raheem Dad, 12 runs, and Ravi Singh, 18 runs, both fell to McDonough.

Henry Graham joined Hunjan with 60 runs needed from eight overs and both batsmen went on the attack. When Graham became McDonough’s third victim, 19 runs were required from four overs.

Joban Singh joined Hunjan and, with McDonough withdrawn from the attack for dangerous bowling, the batsmen plundered 15 runs from Arnold’s completion of the over to secure victory for Hurley.

Singh hit the winning boundary leaving his partner unbeaten and three runs short of a century.