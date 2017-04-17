Teased at school for being 'ugly', now Megan could be crowned Miss England
Tuesday, 18 April 2017
children at Harpsden Pre-School delighted their parents, grandparents and carers with a selection of Easter songs at the end of term. Wearing a selection of frog, chicken, ladybird and bunny headbands, they sang songs including The Frog Song, Chick Chick Chicken, Little Peter Rabbit, Ladybird, Ladybird and, of course, a rousing rendition of Hot Cross Buns. Susie Gerhartz, the pre-school’s supervisor, said: “We place a lot of emphasis on singing and playing instruments and the children love the opportunity to perform in front of an audience.”
17 April 2017
