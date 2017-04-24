Birkett piles on runs as Harpsden triumph

OPENING batsman Ed Birkett hit a century as HARPSDEN defeated visiting side BATTERSEA EAGLES in a 40 over match.

On a good batting strip and a fast outfield, a high scoring game was eagerly anticipated until the loss of three early Harpsden wickets to strong opening spells from Barnes and Mikshan.

At 20-3 Harpsden looked to be in big trouble but Ed Birkett and Jon Stanley knuckled down and although the majority of their early partnership was dominated by diligent defence, a few classy boundaries, based on drives from Birkett and sweeps and pulls from Stanley, kept the scoreboard ticking over.

At 36-3 after 13 overs it looked as though Harpsden were going to struggle to get much past 100 at best but Birkett and Stanley were able to accelerate by judicious stroke play and well worked singles. The partnership eventually put on 157 when Birkett retired on a deserved maiden century and Stanley was bowled shortly afterwards for his best for Harpsden of 69.

Rod Birkett joined Bruce Taylor at the crease and some belligerent boundaries from Birkett helped Harpsden to a defensible 217 in their 40 overs.

Battersea Eagles always looked under pressure from the Harpsden opening bowlers, Barney Thompson and Matt Stanley, and were never able to settle. It was Thompson who got the first three wickets with a good display of out-swing bowling and the fourth wicket also involved Thompson as he took a catch on the boundary off Matt Stanley.

Thompson was also involved in the fifth wicket as he took another good catch, this time off 13-year-old Luke Taylor who bowled an economical six over spell in his Harpsden debut.

Mikshan and Harris rebuilt the innings with a good sixth wicket partnership which looked to be giving the Eagles a sniff of victory but Johnny Wright’s four overs, 2-9, ended any realistic hopes of victory that the Eagles might have had. Matt Stanley picked up the last two wickets to end up with figures of 3-40.

HARPSDEN

A Birkett, c Khan, b Mikshan 2 E Birkett, retired 103 J Wright, b Barnes 3 J Aspinall, b Barnes 0 J Stanley, b Harris 69 B Taylor, not out 2 R Birkett, c Cooper, b Barnes 27 L Taylor, not out 0 Extras 11 — TOTAL (5 wkts) 217

Best bowling: Barnes 3-27.

BATTERSEA EAGLES

Ishtiaq, b Thompson 4 Ibz, c Thompson, b M Stanley 23 B Cooper, b Thompson 4 J Khan, lbw, b Thompson 12 M Kikshan, b Wright 28 Reham, c Thompson, b L Taylor 8 K Harris, b Wright 53 M Darr, not out 5 C Barnes, c Wright, b M Stanley 1 R Cooper, b M Stanley 16 Extras 14 — TOTAL 168

Best bowling: B Thompson 3-34, M Stanley 3-40.