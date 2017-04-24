Eighties party raises £200 for youth project

Twins make guiding promise on amusement park rides
Monday, 24 April 2017
AN Eighties-themed party raised £200 for the Henley youth and community project Nomad.
About 60 people attended the event at Harpsden village hall with many dressed as characters or stars from the decade including Marty McFly from Back to the Future and singer Whitney Houston. A band called The Loop, whose frontman Steven Blackmore lives in Harpsden, performed Eighties hits.
The party was organised by Mr Blackmore and his brother Gary with friends Sabrina Prabhu-Naik, Steph Maxwell and Louise Earl, from Henley. Mrs Maxwell, of Newtown Gardens, said: “It was a brilliant evening. We’ve had a lot of comments about how fantastic the band was. People loved hearing the Eighties classics and danced their socks off.
“It was our first event but we hope to hold one every year to raise money for local charities.”
