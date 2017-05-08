Heilbron shines with bat and ball as villagers stroll to victory

ADAM BIRKETT hit an unbeaten century as HARPSDEN won their final warm-up match ahead of the new league season on Saturday with victory against WOODLEY.

Harpsden batted first on a hard and flat pitch that had plenty of swing for the Woodley opening bowlers Abdul and Azeem.

After the early loss of Jack Brown, Harpsden pair Will Stevens and Adam Birkett made steady progress until Stevens went for 13 in the 20th over leaving Harpsden 82-2. The loss of Stevens brought newcomer Lyle Heilbron to the crease, who raised the run rate with a number of lusty blows down the ground in a quickfire 52.

The outswing of Kashif Ali meant that Harpsden couldn’t get away at this stage but with Adam Birkett anchoring the innings the run rate slowly climbed as Harpsden reached 201-4 after 36 overs as Birkett retired for 100 not out.

A couple of quick wickets brought Johnny Wright and Ed Birkett to the crease for the last four overs. They put on 50 runs in 24 balls to see hosts Harpsden to 251-6 from their 40 overs.

In reply Woodley started patiently with Anish and Raja being watchful following an early wicket each for Matt Stanley and Ed Birkett while Zain Raja hit 10 fours and three sixes in his 73. Johnny Wright (5-0-25-0) was particularly unlucky to go wicketless following a pacey and bouncy spell from the golf club end.

Harpsden spinners Jack Brown and Heilbron turned the game in the middle of the innings with four wickets between them taking the steam out of the Woodley innings.

With Woodley having spread their best batsmen throughout their order the game wasn’t over even at 124-6 off 25 overs. Kashif Ali, Jordan Goddard and Amjad Ali at numbers seven, eight and 10 brought Woodley back into the hunt needing 60 runs from the last six overs with two wickets in hand.

A wicket each for Franklin and Birkett ended the Woodley innings on 193 all out, leaving Harpsden winners by 58 runs.

HARPSDEN

A Birkett, retired 100 J Brown, b Qayyum 1 W Stevens, c Ali, b Goddard 13 L Heilbron, lbw, b Shaukat 52 C Whittaker, b Shaukat 1 S Franklin, b Ali 7 J Wright, not out 14 E Birkett, not out 30 Extras 37 — TOTAL (5 wkts) 251

WOODLEY

R Dhallam, c Franklin, b E Birkett 0 A Suraj, c Franklin, b Stanley 9 Z Raja, c A Birkett, b L Heilbron 73 A Pandey, c Heilbron, b R Birkett 11 S Bashir, c Franklin, b Brown 8 A Khaliq, b Brown 0 K Ali, c Wright, b Brown 20 J Goddard, b Franklin 21 M, Shaukat, run out 1 A Ali, c J Wright, b E Birkett 19 A Qayyum, not out 0 Extras 31 — TOTAL 193

Lyle Heilbron was in impressive form with the bat and the ball as HARPSDEN defeated FLEET STREET STROLLERS by 63 runs on Sunday. Harpsden won the toss and batted first and were immediately off to a flier with Sam Imlay and Ollie Brown at the crease. When Imlay was caught at mid off Zac Jones came in and continued to make the most of a good batting pitch and a fast outfield. At 117-1 in the 16th over, a big total looked on the cards but the loss of three quick wickets transformed a launching pad into a situation requiring consolidation.

Heilbron joined Justin Bradley at the crease and they knuckled down against some tight bowling. When Bradley fell, Harpsden were 157-5 and in some difficulty but the in-form Jon Stanley joined Heilbron and the pair put on an unbroken stand of more than 100 in just over 14 overs as Harpsden closed on 258.

In reply Fleet Street Strollers were on 16 when Sam Ferrick was caught at first slip by Heilbron off the impressive Ed Birkett. With good spells from Alex Bradley and Rod Birkett, the Strollers were always well behind the required rate.

Imlay and Jones also bowled good spells but it was Heilbron who, bowling a tight line and extracting notable bounce from his off spinners, ended up taking 4-11 off his five overs.

Three of the Strollers’ top four surpassed 40 but none of them managed to go on and make the big score required.

HARPSDEN

S Imlay, c Harch, b Martin 22 O Brown, c Martin, b Brodbeck 44 Z Jones, c Martin, b Fenwick 32 J Aspinall, run out 0 J Bradley, c Brodbeck, b Harch 5 L Heilbron, not out 93 J Stanley, not out 29 Extras 33 — TOTAL (5 wkts) 258

FLEET STREET STROLLERS

J Addis, c Heilbron, b R Birkett 56 S Ferrick, c Heilbron, b E Birkett 8 J Timperley, c E Birkett, b Heilbron 45 M Hand, not out 42 R Cummings, b Heilbron 4 S Duberley, st Stanley, b Heilbron 6 H Chandlake, lbw, b Heilbron 3 T Salvesen, not out 5 Extras 26 — TOTAL (6 wkts) 195

Best bowling: L Heilbron 4-11.