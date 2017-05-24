Wednesday, 24 May 2017

Police shut road near Henley

A ROAD on the outskirts of Henley has been shut by police this morning (Tuesday, May 24).

A section of Harspden Way between Henley Golf Club and the junction with Chalk Hill is currently coned off. Motorists approaching Henley from Binfield Heath are being diverted via Gillotts Lane, where there is minor congestion as a result.

Thames Valley Police have been asked to comment.

