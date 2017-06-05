Birkett falls to final ball

HARPSDEN lost out to the TWIGWORTH TRAVELLERS on the final ball of their annual 40-over match on Sunday.

Twigworth won the toss and batted first. Alex Bradley and skipper Adam Birkett opened the bowling and had the visitors in difficulty early on.

Birkett bowled with pace, bounce and movement but without luck. Bradley took the first two wickets, the first courtesy of a diving catch at first slip by Lyle Heilbron.

List was aggressive and looked well set but fell just after reaching his 50. He was caught by Ben Wilson who had to run 30 yards to take a skier off the bowling of Matthew Stanley.

Rod Birkett, Stef Franklin and Stanley took regular wickets between them but the visitors posted a competitive 243-7. Twigworth then started well with the ball. Jory got out Ben Wilson and Harpsden found themselves slipping behind the required run rate.

Heilbron was eventually out to a leading edge from Woods and he was quickly followed by Justin Bradley and Franklin, the latter to a direct hit from mid-on.

This brought Ed Birkett in to join Andrews who then fell for 74 with the score on 161. Adam Birkett then joined his brother, needing 84 to win at nearly 10 an over.

Thr reduced the deficit to eight runs required off four balls but Adam was caught at long-off.

With four runs needed off the final ball, a clever slower ball from Ervine deceived Birkett and was bowled for 80, off just 46 balls, and Twigworth sneaked home.