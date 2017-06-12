Village fete

HARPSEN fete will be held on Sunday, June 18.

Attractions will include a fun dog show, dancers, ukulele players, tug of war, circus skills, pony rides, reptiles to handle and a bouncy slide.

There will also be home-made cakes, gifts, cards and plants for sale plus barbecue food and a bar.

Auction prizes will include the chance to spend a day on the set of Midsomer Murders, a river trip for eight, restaurant vouchers and a golf lesson.

The event begins with dog registration at 12.15pm.