Village fete

Monday, 12 June 2017
HARPSEN fete will be held on Sunday, June 18.
Attractions will include a fun dog show, dancers, ukulele players, tug of war, circus skills, pony rides, reptiles to handle and a bouncy slide.
There will also be home-made cakes, gifts, cards and plants for sale plus barbecue food and a bar.
Auction prizes will include the chance to spend a day on the set of Midsomer Murders, a river trip for eight, restaurant vouchers and a golf lesson.
The event begins with dog registration at 12.15pm.
