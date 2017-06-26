Hose turn is it?

Children and staff from Harpsden Pre-School enjoyed a visit from Henley’s fire engine and crew.

The children took it in turns to sit in the cab, try on the firefighters’ helmets and use the hoses.

The highlight was getting soaked by the firefighters as they turned the hoses on the children. “We are so grateful to our amazing fire crew,” said Susie Gerhartz, pre-school supervisor.

“The children get so much out of their visit and it brings to life our topic for this term of ‘people who help us’.”