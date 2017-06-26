Monday, 26 June 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hose turn is it?

Hose turn is it?

Children and staff from Harpsden Pre-School enjoyed a visit from Henley’s fire engine and crew.

The children took it in turns to sit in the cab, try on the firefighters’ helmets and use the hoses.

The highlight was getting soaked by the firefighters as they turned the hoses on the children. “We are so grateful to our amazing fire crew,” said Susie Gerhartz, pre-school supervisor.

“The children get so much out of their visit and it brings to life our topic for this term of ‘people who help us’.”

More News:

THE new school would comprise a single-storey ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33