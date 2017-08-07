Wright wraps up victory with late boundary

HARPSDEN visited BALLINGER WAGGONERS for a 35 over match on Sunday and after all the weekend rain, on winning the toss, visiting skipper Adam Birkett had no hesitation in putting the hosts into bat.

The McIntyre duo got away to a fast start against the Harpsden opening bowlers who struggled to settle into a good length. At 49-0 off eight overs, Harpsden were staring down the barrel of a significant target but the skipper’s decision to throw the ball to Rod Birkett produced immediate dividends as he took wickets in each of his first four overs to move the pendulum back firmly in Harpsden’s favour.

The dismissal of the elder McIntyre was particularly crucial and was courtesy of a running catch from Will Stevens. Dugdale batted well for his 60 before he was run out in the penultimate over by a good throw from Johnny Wright following his earlier fine catch to dismiss the dangerous Thompson.

Some wayward Harpsden bowling resulted in Ballinger getting more than the assumed par score on what was an awkward pitch to bat on. Rod Birkett ended up with 5-10 off his seven overs.

Harpsden, who only had 10 players, saw Tom Mitchell depart in the opening over as the pendulum was firmly back in Ballinger’s favour.

Will Stevens came in to join Carl Pohl and they pushed the score along at around four an over until Pohl was bowled by one that stopped in the pitch. Lyle Heilbron played some majestic shots and in partnership with Stevens pushed the score along but when Heilbron was caught behind cutting, Harpsden were 102-3 and needed 85 to win in 11 overs.

Adam Birkett on coming to crease immediately made an impression by lofting his first ball over extra cover for a one bounce four. As the field moved back, Birkett and Stevens pushed ones and twos with some aggressive running between the wickets, which brought the field in. Birkett also hit a couple of straight sixes to bring the asking rate down to a more manageable seven an over.

A total of 21 runs were required off the last three overs and this became 12 off two overs and then just two runs required off seven balls. A fine straight drive from Birkett off the last ball of the penultimate over looked as if it was going to seal the victory but the bowler got the merest touch and Stevens was run out backing up by no more than a foot.

With six runs required off the last over with new man Johnny Wright facing the first two balls were coolly defended before Wright put away the third ball for a winning boundary.

BALLINGER WAGGONERS

T McIntyre, b R Birkett 20 J McIntyre, c W Stevens, b R Birkett 33 E Turner, b R Birkett 4 B Dugdale, c L Heilbron, b R Birkett 4 M Dugdale, run out 60 M Thompson, c J Wright, b S Gulfraz 16 H Sim, b L Heilbron 11 M O’Keilly, not out 11 P Sharkey, b R Birkett 0 R McIntyre, not out 2 Extras 25 — TOTAL (8 wkts) 186

Best bowling: R Birkett 5-10.

HARPSDEN