Monday, 04 December 2017
THE children at Harpsden Pre School were thrilled when some four-week-old piglets from Oak Farm, Harpsden, paid them a visit.
Pictured are Sam and Lou Austin, from Oak Farm, with some of the children.
04 December 2017
