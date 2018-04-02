Monday, 02 April 2018

Harpsden’s big break

HARPSDEN A are in pole position to be crowned champions of the Henley and District Billiards League.

They sit top on 164 points following a 12-8 victory over Park Inst J, 13 points ahead of Earley HG in second place with two weeks left of the season.

Harpsden B could yet finish as runners-up after their 12-5 win against Twyford put them a point adrift in third place.

