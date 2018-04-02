Harpsden’s big break

Council urged to take over enforcement of parking from police
Monday, 02 April 2018
HARPSDEN A are in pole position to be crowned champions of the Henley and District Billiards League.
They sit top on 164 points following a 12-8 victory over Park Inst J, 13 points ahead of Earley HG in second place with two weeks left of the season.
Harpsden B could yet finish as runners-up after their 12-5 win against Twyford put them a point adrift in third place.
