Monday, 23 April 2018

Harpsden secure title

HARPSDEN A clinched the Henley and District Billiards League title with a 10-8 victory at home to Ivy Leaf B.

This meant they topped the division with a total of 181 points, ahead of second-placed Earley HG with 173 points.

Harpsden’s B side finished in joint fourth with Twyford, who amassed 167 points each from their 18 games.

Trinity Nomads completed the local involvement, finishing in sixth place out of 10 teams with 164 points.

Next week is Cowan Cup finals night and the final of the singles Handicap Competition when Ian Whiting, of Harpsden B, meets Colin Pepall, of Twyford.

