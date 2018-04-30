Monday, 30 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Birkett smashes ton

HARPSDEN won the toss and elected to bat against TWIGWORTH and they got off to a good start reaching 80 without loss with Birkett being the aggressor.

But three quick wickets and the visitors were back in the game thanks to a tight spell of off-spin bowling from House.

However, Birkett continued his onslaught and brought up his hundred before retiring. Ben Hancock (45 runs, not out) and Stef Franklin (26 runs) brought Harpsden to 273 off their 40 overs.

In reply, Twigworth could not turn starts into big scores, with five of their batsmen getting more than 20 runs. Only Cameron (60 runs) tried to attack while Harpsden were taking wickets at regular intervals thanks to great spells of bowling from 14-year-old Mathew Stanley and Stef Franklin. Twigworth finished on 216 off their 40 overs.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33