Birkett smashes ton

HARPSDEN won the toss and elected to bat against TWIGWORTH and they got off to a good start reaching 80 without loss with Birkett being the aggressor.

But three quick wickets and the visitors were back in the game thanks to a tight spell of off-spin bowling from House.

However, Birkett continued his onslaught and brought up his hundred before retiring. Ben Hancock (45 runs, not out) and Stef Franklin (26 runs) brought Harpsden to 273 off their 40 overs.

In reply, Twigworth could not turn starts into big scores, with five of their batsmen getting more than 20 runs. Only Cameron (60 runs) tried to attack while Harpsden were taking wickets at regular intervals thanks to great spells of bowling from 14-year-old Mathew Stanley and Stef Franklin. Twigworth finished on 216 off their 40 overs.