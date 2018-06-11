Monday, 11 June 2018

Parish boundary move

PLANS to move the boundary between Henley and Harpsden have gone out for consultation.

The change would mean the houses being built at Highlands Farm and the current properties in Highlands Lane would move from Harpsden into the Henley North ward.

Developer Crest Nicholson is currently building 163 homes on the former industrial and office site.

The boundary change has been put forward by Henley Town Council due to a lack of infrastructure in Harpsden parish and because the new residents will identify themselves with Henley.

Councillor Ken Arlett put the case at a meeting of South Oxfordshire District Council’s electoral issues and governance committee.

Harpsden Parish Council does not oppose the move but has asked for the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty to be protected to the north of the Highlands Farm development.

The consultation runs until June 29. Responses should be sent by email to steven.corrigan@southand
vale.gov.uk

