Children cool off thanks to visiting firefighetrs

CHILDREN at Harpsden Pre-School were treated to a visit from the Henley fire crew and engine.

They were able to climb into the cab, dress up in protective clothing and inspect lots of specialised equipment. They were also given a short talk about fire safety.

The highlight was the opportunity to hold the fire hoses and cool off by running under their refreshing spray.

A pre-school spokeswoman said: “The staff would like to take this opportunity to thank the Henley fire crew for all their hard work in the community and for taking the time to come and inspire our appreciative children.”