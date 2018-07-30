Road closure

Judges praise ‘beautiful’ work by village volunteers
Monday, 30 July 2018
THE main road through Harpsden will be closed next week for maintenance work.
Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, is carrying out repairs between Woodlands Road and Chalk Hill from Monday to Friday.
The main road through Harpsden Bottom will be shut between the junctions with Gillotts Lane and Perseverance Hill from August 6 to 10. This is also for maintenance work to the road.
30 July 2018
