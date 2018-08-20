Teenager made cadet to Lord-Lieutenant

Bride walks down aisle on crutches
A WOMAN walked down the aisle on crutches on her ... [more]
Monday, 20 August 2018
A TEENAGER from Harpsden Woods will become a cadet to the Lord-Lieutenant of Oxfordshire next month.
Max Martin, 17, will serve Tim Stevenson, the Queen’s representative in the county.
He is a member of Abingdon School’s Combined Cadet Force and was nominated for the role by his contingent commander.
Max faced a tough selection process which comprised an interview, inspection and a presentation on the future of the armed forces to a panel of senior officers.
He said: “It’s an honour to be appointed a Lord-Lieutenant’s cadet for Oxfordshire.
“I hope to be able to apply everything I’ve learnt from CCF and to be a good ambassador for the contingent and the force as a whole.”
Max’s role is to assist the Lord-Lieutenant as required, typically on parade for royal visits and to act as an ambassador for young people in Oxfordshire.
He is one of four cadets chosen from different units from within the forces.
Max hopes to make a career in the military and eventually join the Coldstream Guards.
20 August 2018
More News:
First families and friends: full results of the 151st Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta
Rhylva Challenge Cup for gentlemen’s ... [more]
Woman takes on charity challenge before turning 30
A COFFEE morning in Sonning Common organised by ... [more]
POLL: Have your say