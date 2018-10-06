Library window display champions women’s suffrage

A WINDOW at Henley library has been decorated to mark 100 years of women’s suffrage.

Members of Harpsden WI worked with visual merchandiser Jessica Howarth, from Henley, to create the display at the library by King’s Road car park.

It includes images and information from the branch’s archives as well as rosettes made by members. It was officially opened on Monday by members of the branch committee and will be in place until next Wednesday.

The display was mostly created by Miss Howarth and WI committee member Susannah Rose.

Branch president Pat Eades said: “We think the window looks very good. As well as marking 100 years of women’s suffrage, it also helps to promote the WI as we are always on the lookout for new members.

“Women’s suffrage is one of the most important parts of the WI, the fact that women got the vote is a cause worth championing. We like to champion different causes each year and this year we have promoted tackling loneliness, mental health and reducing plastic and food waste.”

The group meets at Harpsden village hall every second Wednesday at 2.30pm. For more information, call 07771 867824 or email suzannacrose@btinternet.com