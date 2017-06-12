Monday, 12 June 2017

Charity choir and ukulele group come together for concert

A SPRING concert was held at a charity’s base in Henley.

The Headway Thames Valley choir was joined by members of the Fabulous Ukulele Club, run by Sam Brown, from Sonning Common, for the performance at Brunner Hall in Greys Road. Some members of the choir also read poetry.

Eleanor Braganza, the charity’s music therapist who runs the choir, said: “It went wonderfully and was a really vibrant concert. We do two concerts a year and they are always well supported.”

After the performance guests enjoyed tea, coffee and cake. The spring concert is one of two main events for the choir, the other being its Christmas concert.

The charity supports people who have suffered brain injuries. For more information, visit www.headwaythamesvalley.org.uk

