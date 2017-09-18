Charity in appeal for more fun runners

A CHARITY based in Henley is appealing for people to take part in a fund-raising run next month.

Headway Thames Valley, which helps people with an acquired brain injury, is 30 years old this year and is marking the anniversary with the 5km run at Beale Park, near Pangbourne, on Sunday, October 15.

The charity wants runners to obtain sponsorship or to pay a minimum of £20 on the day.

It is also appealing for local businesses to sponsor the event, which would allow it to provide medals and refreshments.

Jamie Higgins, a co-ordinator at Headway, said: “The charity’s 30th year has been its most challenging.

“While more people are being referred and referring themselves to the charity, our funding from agencies that previously supported us has greatly diminished.

“Unfortunately, this has meant that the services we offer are being threatened and we have had to make some cutbacks in order to stay afloat.

“This has been extremely difficult for us as we know how much difference we can make to the lives of our clients through the services we offer.”

Headway was formed in 1987 and is based at Brunner Hall in Greys Road.

For more information, visit http://headwaythamesvalley.

org.uk/2017/08/11/5k-for-headway-thames-valley