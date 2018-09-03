Monday, 03 September 2018

Golfers raise £16,000 for two charities

HEADWAY Thames Valley, which is based in Henley, and Daisy’s Dream, which is based based in Twyford, each received £8,000 that was raised at the East Berkshire Golf Club’s 21st annual charity weekend.

The weekend included a charity four-ball team event, a club dinner with auction, raffles and golf competitions.

The climax on the Sunday evening was the presentation of the cheques. Pictured, left to right, are Linda Skilton (ladies’ captain), Jamie Higgins (Headway Thames Valley), Mike Bennett (club captain) and Zoe Ovens (Daisy’s Dream).

Headway Thames Valley chairman Dr Trevor Powell said: “Thank you so much, East Berkshire Golf Club. Your fund-raising has been amazing and is greatly appreciated.

“The welcome you gave us was a real tonic, leaving us all feeling a warm glow after visiting your clubhouse.

“Your fantastic donation will help support our Living with Brain Injury programme, which benefits the many brain injured people in the community with a ‘hidden’ disability, and our art therapy programme run at our resource centre.”

