Food for thought

Half-hourly train service to return to village in new year
A HALF-HOURLY train service on the Henley branch ... [more]
Monday, 16 October 2017
PUPILS at Hemdean House School in Caversham celebrated the harvest festival with a special assembly led by Rev Rachel Ross, of St Peter’s Church in Caversham.
The children all brought in donations of food for the Salvation Army and took part in a fun vegetable sculpture competition.
Headteacher Nigel Balchin said: “It was wonderful to see how creative and imaginative they had all been in making their creatures — many of the sculptures were real works of art.”
16 October 2017
More News:
Half-hourly train service to return to village in new year
A HALF-HOURLY train service on the Henley branch ... [more]
Freedom of village given to award-winning bloom chief
A WOMAN who has led Goring to five Britain in ... [more]
Father and daughter complete night-time charity walk
A SUPERVISOR at a garden centre near Wargrave ... [more]
University Challenge winner stages fund-raising quiz night
A QUIZ night in Wargrave was staged by a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say