Monday, 16 October 2017

Food for thought

PUPILS at Hemdean House School in Caversham celebrated the harvest festival with a special assembly led by Rev Rachel Ross, of St Peter’s Church in Caversham.

The children all brought in donations of food for the Salvation Army and took part in a fun vegetable sculpture competition.

Headteacher Nigel Balchin said: “It was wonderful to see how creative and imaginative they had all been in making their creatures — many of the sculptures were real works of art.”

