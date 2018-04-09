Pupils run for Sport Relief

AN appeal over plans for 95 homes in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 09 April 2018
PUPILS at Hemdean House School in Caversham entered into the spirit of Sport Relief with a run through Balmore Park and back to school on Hemdean Road.
Headteacher Helen Chalmers said: “It was wonderful to see everyone running together as a team and having so much fun for this great cause.”
09 April 2018
More News:
Girl holds egg hunt to help pay for school trip to India
A TEENAGER from Sonning Common organised ... [more]
POLL: Have your say