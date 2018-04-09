Monday, 09 April 2018

Pupils run for Sport Relief

PUPILS at Hemdean House School in Caversham entered into the spirit of Sport Relief with a run through Balmore Park and back to school on Hemdean Road.

Headteacher Helen Chalmers said: “It was wonderful to see everyone running together as a team and having so much fun for this great cause.”

