Pupils visited at school by fire crew

PUPILS at Hemdean House School in Caversham enjoyed a visit from firefighters based in Caversham Road.

They learnt about the importance of firefighters as well as practical ways to prevent fires and about personal safety in the event of a fire.

The crew also demonstrated and explained the importance of each item of their protective clothing and how they work together as a team.

Each child was given a chance to hold the fire hose and target the water at safety cones on the school drive.

Watch manager James Dowd said: “We were really impressed with all the children’s questions and their enthusiasm and feel the visit gave them all a very good insight into the work of a fireman.”

The pupils are pictured with the crew of James Dowd, Charlie Bell (crew manager), Jeremy Batt and Matt Godwin.