Clever chemist

A STUDENT at The Henley College was awarded silver in the 49th UK Chemistry Olympiad.

Kieran Hogan, 18, from Maidenhead, achieved the award in the competition organised by the Royal Society of Chemistry for post-16 students. He had to take a series of written tests based on real chemistry problems.

Kieran, who is studying for A-levels in chemistry, maths and physics, was prepared for the competition by his college chemistry teachers Andy Sutton and Colin Suttie.