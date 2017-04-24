In the beacons

Public service/social studies diploma students at The Henley College went on a four-day activity trip to Brecon, South Wales.

They developed teamwork and leadership skills with activities such as night hiking, expeditions and setting up camp and cooking food. Other activities included rock climbing, gorge walking, archery and caving.

First year student Bea Barefield came out of the Dan-Yr-Ogof caves and said: “I thought I’d hate it but I loved it!”

Owen Watkins, Mitchell Plunkett and Josh Hemphill said it was the best school trip they had been on.

Trip leader Andrew Unsworth said: “It is fantastic to see the progression of these fine young people as they develop new-found confidence, teamwork and leadership in an alternative practical learning environment.”

He thanked helpers Nathan Croucher, Charlotte Sado and student helpers Craig Snelling and Thomas Moore