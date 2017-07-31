Henley College students receive science awards

SIX A-level students at The Henley College received Cooper Awards in the 2017 Cambridge Chemistry Challenge.

The competition encourages chemistry students to think about science in the way they would at university. More than 7,000 students from 510 schools entered this year’s challenge.

The Cooper certificate, reflecting a reasonable grasp of A-level material and the ability to apply this knowledge, was awarded to 36 per cent of entrants.

Chemistry teachers Colin Suttie and Andy Sutton commended everyone who participated and presented certificates to 17-year-old students Kate Church, from Henley, Isabelle Wood, from Wallingford, Andrew Oakley, from Stadhampton, Finlay Morris, from Slough, Romilly Hryczanek, from Caversham and Stephanie Batten, from Sonning Common