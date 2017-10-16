Monday, 16 October 2017

The Henley College on course with student numbers

A RECORD number of students enrolled at The Henley College this year.

The college, which has campuses in Deanfield Avenue and Rotherfield Road, has created additional classes for A-level engineering and computing due to the popularity of the subjects.

Enrolment overall is 4.5 per cent higher than last year, with almost exactly half of new students sitting A-levels and the others taking vocational courses at all levels.

This year’s new students attended the college’s first ever freshers’ festival on September 15, which took place on the Rotherfield campus and included a limbo performance, photo booth and hula hoop competition.

Principal Satwant Deol (second from right) said: “We would like to thank all our staff and students for all their hard work and dedication, not only in putting on this event but in their contribution to the college.”

