Sophie Lightfoot, a special constable with Thames Valley Police, returned to The Henley College, where she studied, to talk to public services students.

She spoke about her experiences, how to handle equipment such as a baton and handcuffs and the career opportunities offered by the police.

Sophie, who graduated with a triple distinction in June, said the theory on her BTEC level 3 in public services had helped her gain her position.

She combined her studies with attending police training.

College principal Satwant Deol said: “Sophie was a highly motivated student. Achieving a triple distinction and listening to the advice of our experienced teachers no doubt helped her to achieve her dream of a career in the police.”

The college’s next information evening will be on November 21 from 6pm to 8.30pm.

For more information and to register, visit www.henleycol.ac.uk/events