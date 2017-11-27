Monday, 27 November 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Wicked way

Wicked way

Theatre studies, dance and performing arts students at The Henley College took part in a musical theatre workshop with professional actor Ameer Choudrie and special guest Jacqui Hughes (above), who has just finished an international tour with the musical Wicked in which she played the lead role of Elphaba.

Meanwhile, Mo Banks, of Henley recruitment company BBO, gave advice to first year sports students using role play (below).

Mr Banks talked to students about job seeking and answered questions

More News:

MEMBERS learned about the history of bell ringing ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Mermaid statue rescued from river
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33