Wicked way

Theatre studies, dance and performing arts students at The Henley College took part in a musical theatre workshop with professional actor Ameer Choudrie and special guest Jacqui Hughes (above), who has just finished an international tour with the musical Wicked in which she played the lead role of Elphaba.

Meanwhile, Mo Banks, of Henley recruitment company BBO, gave advice to first year sports students using role play (below).

Mr Banks talked to students about job seeking and answered questions