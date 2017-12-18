College celebrates diversity

Residents want to keep out the rain
Tuesday, 19 December 2017
THE Henley College celebrated equality, diversity and inclusion with activities including Indian dancing, drumming and singing.
The LGBT, Pathways and Amnesty International groups raised £106.30 for the charity ShelterBox by selling button badges, face-painting and playing Mario Kart and chocolate pong.
Students also had the opportunity to enter an Instagram photo competition to win a prize.
Kathryn Caulfield, head of student services, said: “It is so lovely to see our students having fun, embracing the diversity of our student body.
“The college is proud that our students feel respected and able to achieve their full potential, free from prejudice and discrimination. Thanks to everyone involved.”
18 December 2017
